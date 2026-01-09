RVNL secures Rs 201-cr order from East Coast Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 201.23 crore from East Coast Railway for setting up a wagon Periodic Overhaul (POH) workshop at Kantabanji.

According to an exchange filing, the project involves the establishment of a wagon POH workshop with a capacity of 200 wagons. The total project cost is Rs 201,23,47,556.55 and the work is expected to be completed within 18 months.

The company also clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity and that the order does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 19.73% to Rs 230.29 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 286.88 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5.22% YoY to Rs 5,122.98 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam dropped 4.16% to Rs 342.55 on the BSE.

