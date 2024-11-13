Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.90% to Rs 1.60 croreNet profit of Gilada Finance & Investments declined 8.33% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.90% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.601.54 4 OPM %60.0068.18 -PBDT0.750.81 -7 PBT0.740.80 -8 NP0.550.60 -8
