Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Medplus Health Services Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Medplus Health Services Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
Medplus Health Services Ltd recorded volume of 237.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 130.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares
Honasa Consumer Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, JM Financial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 August 2024.
Medplus Health Services Ltd recorded volume of 237.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 130.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.47% to Rs.638.00. Volumes stood at 4.32 lakh shares in the last session.
Honasa Consumer Ltd recorded volume of 230.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 46.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.37% to Rs.517.20. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd saw volume of 269.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.81% to Rs.378.60. Volumes stood at 9.56 lakh shares in the last session.
Craftsman Automation Ltd recorded volume of 6.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44015 shares. The stock gained 6.93% to Rs.6,299.95. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.
JM Financial Ltd saw volume of 414.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29.94 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.28% to Rs.103.90. Volumes stood at 18.37 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

