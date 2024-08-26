AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sakuma Exports Ltd, Rane Engine Valve Ltd, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd and Parshva Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2024. Sakuma Exports Ltd, Rane Engine Valve Ltd, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd and Parshva Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd tumbled 11.54% to Rs 796.55 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49736 shares in the past one month.

Sakuma Exports Ltd lost 9.95% to Rs 7.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rane Engine Valve Ltd crashed 9.87% to Rs 578.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7175 shares in the past one month.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd plummeted 9.49% to Rs 10.21. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd fell 8.30% to Rs 263. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22818 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8280 shares in the past one month.

