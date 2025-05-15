Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GKW reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GKW reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 8.03% to Rs 7.22 crore

Net profit of GKW reported to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.03% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 13.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.45% to Rs 32.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.227.85 -8 32.7838.77 -15 OPM %72.71-33.76 --30.5451.33 - PBDT4.64-2.63 LP -9.2720.22 PL PBT3.11-2.93 LP -12.3219.09 PL NP3.80-3.88 LP -18.4713.85 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 129.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 129.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Wendt (India) as foreign promoter plans exit via OFS

Wendt (India) as foreign promoter plans exit via OFS

Alembic Pharma rises on USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

Alembic Pharma rises on USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

Bulls break free on zero-tariff buzz and oil relief; Nifty ends above 25,050 mark

Bulls break free on zero-tariff buzz and oil relief; Nifty ends above 25,050 mark

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.92%, NIFTY climbs 1.60%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.92%, NIFTY climbs 1.60%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon