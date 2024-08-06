Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 17.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.78% to Rs 362.84 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports declined 17.66% to Rs 22.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.78% to Rs 362.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 263.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.362.84263.358.8614.6831.7338.2830.2536.8122.6227.47