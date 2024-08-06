Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 17.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.78% to Rs 362.84 croreNet profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports declined 17.66% to Rs 22.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.78% to Rs 362.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 263.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales362.84263.35 38 OPM %8.8614.68 -PBDT31.7338.28 -17 PBT30.2536.81 -18 NP22.6227.47 -18
