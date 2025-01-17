Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025

Gland Pharma Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1699.55, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.85% in last one year as compared to a 8.15% jump in NIFTY and a 26.91% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1699.55, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 23211.05. The Sensex is at 76656.14, down 0.5%. Gland Pharma Ltd has slipped around 3.65% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21909.75, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62727 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.06 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

