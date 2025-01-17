Business Standard

L&T Technology Services Ltd gains for third straight session

L&T Technology Services Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 5355.15, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.95% in last one year as compared to a 8.15% jump in NIFTY and a 14.62% jump in the Nifty IT index.

L&T Technology Services Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5355.15, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 23211.05. The Sensex is at 76656.14, down 0.5%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has gained around 3.48% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43188.8, down 2.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5360.05, up 2.41% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd is down 0.95% in last one year as compared to a 8.15% jump in NIFTY and a 14.62% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 44.94 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

United Spirits Ltd soars 1.34%, rises for third straight session

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.21%

Reliance Industries Ltd soars 2.9%, Gains for third straight session

Qualcomm Technologies and MapmyIndia announce collaboration

Swaraj Engines announces change in senior management

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

