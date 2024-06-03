Business Standard
Speculative Net Longs In Euro Futures Rise To Over 2-Month High

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market increased their net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 57572 contracts in the data reported through May 28, 2024. This was a weekly gain of 16097 net contracts and at its highest level in more than two months.
First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

