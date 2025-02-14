Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark launches Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution

Glenmark launches Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the launch of Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% (0.05 mg/mL). Glenmark's Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% (0.05 mg/mL) is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Xalatan2 Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% of Upjohn US 2 LLC.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2024, the Xalatan Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% market achieved annual sales of approximately $113.5 million.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, We are excited to announce the launch of our 4th ophthalmic product, Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005% (0.05 mg/mL), growing our portfolio of products within the ophthalmic channel. This addition highlights our commitment to meeting market needs and providing quality solutions for our customers.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TruCap Finance consolidated net profit declines 66.32% in the December 2024 quarter

TruCap Finance consolidated net profit declines 66.32% in the December 2024 quarter

Kridhan Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kridhan Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2024 quarter

GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.74 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.74 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit rises 24.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit rises 24.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi Trump Meeting HighlightsGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon