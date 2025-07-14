Monday, July 14, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharma receives warning letter from USFDA for Indore facility

Glenmark Pharma receives warning letter from USFDA for Indore facility

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced that it received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its manufacturing facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India.

The USFDA inspection was conducted between 3 February and 14 February 2025.

In an official filing, the company stated that it does not anticipate the warning letter will disrupt supply chains or affect revenues generated from the Indore facility. Glenmark emphasized its commitment to addressing the FDAs concerns promptly and working closely with the regulator to resolve the issues.

The company further clarified that there were no observations related to data integrity during the inspection. Glenmark reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining the highest quality and compliance standards, including adherence to Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP), across all its facilities.

 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a research-led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology.

On a consolidated basis, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported a net profit of Rs 4.65 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against a net loss of Rs 1,218.28 crore in Q4 March 2024. Net sales rose 6.77% year-on-year to Rs 3220.13 crore in Q4 March 2025.

The scrip shed 0.56% to Rs 2,169.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HUDCO gains after signing MoU with MPUDCL

HUDCO gains after signing MoU with MPUDCL

Indices opens lower in early trade; breadth negative

Indices opens lower in early trade; breadth negative

Avenue Supermarts slumps after Q1 PAT drops to Rs 773 cr in FY26

Avenue Supermarts slumps after Q1 PAT drops to Rs 773 cr in FY26

Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

Organic Recycling Systems soars after bagging O&M contract from IOCL

Organic Recycling Systems soars after bagging O&M contract from IOCL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon