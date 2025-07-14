Monday, July 14, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avenue Supermarts slumps after Q1 PAT drops to Rs 773 cr in FY26

Avenue Supermarts slumps after Q1 PAT drops to Rs 773 cr in FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) declined 2.76% to Rs 3,955.25 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 0.11% to Rs 772.97 crore despite a 16.28% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 16,359.70 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 0.32% YoY to Rs 1,057.47 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q1FY26 stood at Rs 1,299 crore, registering the growth of 6.39% compared to Rs 1,221 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 7.9% in Q1FY26 as compared to 8.7% in Q1FY25.

D-Mart follows Everyday low cost - Everyday low price (EDLC-EDLP) strategy which aims at procuring goods at competitive prices, using operational and distribution efficiency and thereby delivering value for money to customers by selling at competitive prices.

 

The company opened 9 stores during the quarter. Its total store stands at 424 as on 30th June 2025.

On standalone basis, the company's net profit increased 2.1% to Rs 829.73 crore on 16.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 15,932.12 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Also Read

Travel Food Services IPO listing

Travel Food Services lists at 2% premium, in line with IPO GMP forecast

Sneha Debnath

LIVE news updates: Delhi University student's body found in Yamuna

stock market trading

BEML share price pops over 2% as board to consider stock-split on July 21

Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma shares rise on GMP nod for Telangana manufacturing unit

chart

Trump's weekend tariff threats to put US market's resilience to the test

Neville Noronha, CEO & managing director, Avenue Supermarts, said: Our revenue in Q1 FY26 grew by 16.2% over the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 2.1% over the previous year. Two years and older DMart stores grew by 7.1% during Q1 FY26 as compared to Q1 FY25.

Revenue growth impact of approximately 100-150 bps was primarily due to high deflation in many staples and non-food products. Gross margins are lower as compared to the same period in the previous year, due to continued competitive intensity within the FMCG space. Operating costs are higher due to our efforts on improving service levels, capacity building and inflation at entry level wages.

Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. It offers a wide range of products with a focus on Foods, Non-Foods (FMCG) and General Merchandise & Apparel product categories.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

Organic Recycling Systems soars after bagging O&M contract from IOCL

Organic Recycling Systems soars after bagging O&M contract from IOCL

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd Falls 2.2%

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd Falls 2.2%

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd Surges 3.99%

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd Surges 3.99%

Board of RIR Power Electronics allots 76.73 lakh bonus equity shares

Board of RIR Power Electronics allots 76.73 lakh bonus equity shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon