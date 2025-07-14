Monday, July 14, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HUDCO gains after signing MoU with MPUDCL

HUDCO gains after signing MoU with MPUDCL

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) rose 1.24% to Rs 233.50 after the company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company (MPUDCL) in Indore.

Under the non-binding MoU, HUDCO will provide financial support of Rs 1,00,000 crore over five years for various housing and infrastructure projects in Madhya Pradesh. Besides funding, HUDCO will also offer consulting services and support to build capacity to ensure the effective implementation of the proposed initiatives.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is primarily engaged in the business of financing housing and urban development activities in the country.

 

The companys consolidated net profit added 3.9% to Rs 727.74 crore on a 30.1% rise in total income to Rs 2,854.91 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Indices opens lower in early trade; breadth negative

Avenue Supermarts slumps after Q1 PAT drops to Rs 773 cr in FY26

Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

Organic Recycling Systems soars after bagging O&M contract from IOCL

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd Falls 2.2%

