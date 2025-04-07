Monday, April 07, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announces change in senior management

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has appointed Anurag Mantri as President (Senior Management Personnel) with effect from 07 April 2025.

Further, V.S. Mani, Executive Director & Global Chief Financial Officer of the Company has decided to step down with effect from 26 May 2025.

The candidature of Anurag Mantri to the office of Executive Director & Global Chief Financial Officer will be put up before Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Board of the Company in the ensuing committee meetings/Board meeting for approval and once approved, he will then be appointed as Executive Director and Global Chief Financial Officer.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

