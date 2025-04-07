Monday, April 07, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: IndusInd Bank, Indian Bank, Godrej Properties, Force Motors, Aurobindo Pharma

Stock Alert: IndusInd Bank, Indian Bank, Godrej Properties, Force Motors, Aurobindo Pharma

Image

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Birlasoft and Hindustan Copper shares are banned from F&O Trading on 7 April 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

IndusInd Banks total deposits jumped 6.8% to Rs 4,11,140 crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 3,84,793 crore as of 31st March 2024.

Force Motors domestic sales jumped 11.02% to 3,606 units in March 2025, as against 3,248 units sold in March 2024.

Indian Banks total deposits jumped 7.12% to Rs 7.37 lakh crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 6.88 lakh crore as of 31st March 2024.

Also Read

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

LIVE news: Gokhale Institute's parent body secretary arrested for fund 'misappropriation'

stock market, Indian stock market, National stock exchange, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 3,900 pts to 71,450 in pre-open; Nifty drops to 21,760

Delhi pollution

Delhi AQI worsens to 'poor', IMD issues heatwave alert as mercury rises

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani Group buys 1.1-acre plot in Mumbai's Carmichael Road for Rs 170 cr

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump rejects market rout fears, displays defiance on global tariffs

Godrej Properties has entered into an agreement for development of a prime land parcel in Versova, Mumbai. This project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 4.4 lakh square feet of saleable area, with an estimated revenue potential of nearly Rs 1,350 crore.

 

Bajel Projects' board of directors has appointed Nitesh Bhandari as chief financial officer (CFO) & joint president of the company, effective from 1 May 2025.

KSB has received letter of award for a solar water project worth Rs 14 crore from Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency. It secured another letter of award for a solar water project worth Rs 49 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution.

Aurobindo Pharmas wholly owned step-down subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o, has received permission from European Commission (EC) to market Dyrupeg in European Union.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sun Pharmaceutical launches Fexuprazan tablets 40 mg in India

Sun Pharmaceutical launches Fexuprazan tablets 40 mg in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announces change in senior management

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announces change in senior management

Websol Energy inks pact to supply mono PERC solar cells

Websol Energy inks pact to supply mono PERC solar cells

Red alert: GIFT Nifty futures point to a rough ride ahead

Red alert: GIFT Nifty futures point to a rough ride ahead

India's forex reserves rise $6.6 billion to nearly 5-month high of $665.4 billion

India's forex reserves rise $6.6 billion to nearly 5-month high of $665.4 billion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySRH vs GT Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon