India's forex reserves rise $6.6 billion to nearly 5-month high of $665.4 billion

India's forex reserves rise $6.6 billion to nearly 5-month high of $665.4 billion

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange (forex) reserves jumped $6.596 billion to $665.396 billion during the week ended March 28, according to the latest data from the RBI.

For the week ended March 28, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $6.158 billion to $565.014 billion, the RBI data released on Friday showed.

Gold reserves increased by $519 million to $77.793 billion during the week ended March 28. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by $65 million to $18.176 billion, the RBI said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was also down by $16 million at $4.413 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

 

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

