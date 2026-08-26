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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.8%, rises for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.8%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2443.1, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.13% in last one year as compared to a 0.91% fall in NIFTY and a 22.33% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2443.1, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24277.5. The Sensex is at 77655.51, down 0%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 11.25% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26564, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2459.5, up 2.19% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 26.13% in last one year as compared to a 0.91% fall in NIFTY and a 22.33% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 46.3 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 4:06 PM IST