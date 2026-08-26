Ashok Leyland Ltd rises for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 178.5, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.5% in last one year as compared to a 0.91% slide in NIFTY and a 15.69% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 178.5, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24277.5. The Sensex is at 77655.51, down 0%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has gained around 15.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29216.9, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 125.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 190.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 179.61, up 2.1% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 37.5% in last one year as compared to a 0.91% slide in NIFTY and a 15.69% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 26.65 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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