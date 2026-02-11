Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 79.30% in the December 2025 quarter

RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 79.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:41 PM IST

Sales decline 72.56% to Rs 32.65 crore

Net profit of RKEC Projects declined 79.30% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 72.56% to Rs 32.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 118.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales32.65118.98 -73 OPM %21.0416.43 -PBDT3.6613.77 -73 PBT2.3611.38 -79 NP1.718.26 -79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lenskart Solutions consolidated net profit rises 6982.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Lenskart Solutions consolidated net profit rises 6982.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Skyweb Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Skyweb Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the December 2025 quarter

S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Adventz Securities Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 15.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Adventz Securities Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 15.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Trinity League India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Trinity League India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance