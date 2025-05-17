Global Education standalone net profit declines 20.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.18% to Rs 14.95 croreNet profit of Global Education declined 20.82% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.18% to Rs 14.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.27% to Rs 25.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.04% to Rs 68.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.9517.42 -14 68.0371.64 -5 OPM %43.5545.35 -49.6760.25 - PBDT7.278.70 -16 37.2045.48 -18 PBT5.947.61 -22 33.9641.30 -18 NP4.455.62 -21 25.1930.45 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content