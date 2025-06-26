Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR surges on the back of dollar weakness overseas

INR surges on the back of dollar weakness overseas

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

The Indian rupee rose 34 paise to 85.75 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday on the back of a sharp drop in the greenback and a strong show in the domestic equity markets amid rise in risk appetite. The dollar index plunged under 97 mark on Thursday, its lowest level in more than three years amid easing geopolitical tensions and expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. US President Trump mediated ceasefire between Israel and Iran reduced safe haven appeal for the greenback. Meanwhile, domestic markets rose by around a per cent each, while a broad decline in crude oil prices too favoured the domestic currency. Indian shares rallied on Thursday to extend gains for a third straight session as optimism around a possible Israel-Iran ceasefire prevailed and the dollar weakened on speculation that U.S. interest-rate cuts may come sooner than expected. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex surged 1,000.36 points, or 1.21 percent, to 83,755.87 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 25,549, up 304.25 points, or 1.21 percent, from its previous close. On the NSE, USDINR futures ended lower by 0.38% at 85.75.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO subscribed 22.19 times

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO subscribed 22.19 times

Globe Civil Projects IPO subscribed 86.03 times

Globe Civil Projects IPO subscribed 86.03 times

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 1.76 times

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 1.76 times

Kalpataru IPO subscribed 2.26 times

Kalpataru IPO subscribed 2.26 times

HDB Financial Services IPO subscribed 1.16 times

HDB Financial Services IPO subscribed 1.16 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon