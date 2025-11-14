Aryaman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 52.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.65% to Rs 18.98 croreNet profit of Aryaman Financial Services rose 52.46% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.65% to Rs 18.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.9824.86 -24 OPM %61.9635.40 -PBDT13.269.06 46 PBT13.199.02 46 NP8.055.28 52
