Global Vectra Helicorp standalone net profit declines 39.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.03% to Rs 150.50 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.28% to Rs 502.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 411.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Global Vectra Helicorp declined 39.40% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.03% to Rs 150.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.