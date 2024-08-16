Globe Commercials standalone net profit rises 53.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.13% to Rs 45.18 croreNet profit of Globe Commercials rose 53.13% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.13% to Rs 45.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales45.1835.26 28 OPM %2.922.44 -PBDT1.320.86 53 PBT1.320.86 53 NP0.980.64 53
