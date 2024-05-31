Business Standard
Globus Spirits standalone net profit declines 98.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 9.05% to Rs 589.94 crore
Net profit of Globus Spirits declined 98.94% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 589.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 540.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.83% to Rs 96.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.49% to Rs 2414.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2109.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales589.94540.96 9 2414.682109.06 14 OPM %3.4713.54 -7.0611.64 - PBDT19.4068.76 -72 157.25236.40 -33 PBT2.8452.79 -95 91.65180.07 -49 NP0.3835.82 -99 96.75122.20 -21
First Published: May 31 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

