Gloster consolidated net profit declines 8.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.75% to Rs 184.98 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 55.23% to Rs 24.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.98% to Rs 646.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 710.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Gloster declined 8.13% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 184.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.184.98178.30646.40710.1810.888.8810.0411.7121.3218.6276.16106.9911.429.4837.8171.397.688.3624.3554.39