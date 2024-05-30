Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gloster consolidated net profit declines 8.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 3.75% to Rs 184.98 crore
Net profit of Gloster declined 8.13% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.75% to Rs 184.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 178.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.23% to Rs 24.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.98% to Rs 646.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 710.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales184.98178.30 4 646.40710.18 -9 OPM %10.888.88 -10.0411.71 - PBDT21.3218.62 15 76.16106.99 -29 PBT11.429.48 20 37.8171.39 -47 NP7.688.36 -8 24.3554.39 -55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gloster consolidated net profit declines 82.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Power Grid acquires Khavda IV-E2 Power Transmission

Magnanimous Trade &amp; Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Welspun Corp consolidated net profit rises 13.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 145.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon