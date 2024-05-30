Business Standard
Magnanimous Trade &amp; Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 1125.00% to Rs 0.49 crore
Net profit of Magnanimous Trade & Finance reported to Rs 18.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1125.00% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 4202.94% to Rs 14.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 447.37% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.490.04 1125 1.040.19 447 OPM %-2814.29-125.00 --1660.58-126.32 - PBDT22.26-0.01 LP 18.870.42 4393 PBT22.22-0.03 LP 18.750.40 4588 NP18.09-0.10 LP 14.630.34 4203
First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

