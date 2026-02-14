Glottis standalone net profit declines 79.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.24% to Rs 143.87 crore

Net profit of Glottis declined 79.96% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.24% to Rs 143.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 197.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.143.87197.732.779.514.4218.523.8317.942.7013.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News