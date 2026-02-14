Quest Laboratories standalone net profit rises 416.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 106.27% to Rs 30.61 croreNet profit of Quest Laboratories rose 416.67% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 106.27% to Rs 30.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales30.6114.84 106 OPM %22.574.51 -PBDT7.010.93 654 PBT6.810.78 773 NP4.030.78 417
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:47 AM IST