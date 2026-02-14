Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quadrant Future Tek reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Quadrant Future Tek reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

Sales rise 23.21% to Rs 33.28 crore

Net Loss of Quadrant Future Tek reported to Rs 14.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.21% to Rs 33.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales33.2827.01 23 OPM %-31.76-6.55 -PBDT-10.77-3.38 -219 PBT-15.55-8.72 -78 NP-14.70-8.45 -74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

