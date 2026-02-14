Quadrant Future Tek reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 23.21% to Rs 33.28 croreNet Loss of Quadrant Future Tek reported to Rs 14.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.21% to Rs 33.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales33.2827.01 23 OPM %-31.76-6.55 -PBDT-10.77-3.38 -219 PBT-15.55-8.72 -78 NP-14.70-8.45 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Deepak Builders & Engineers India standalone net profit declines 68.20% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:47 AM IST