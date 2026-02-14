Quadrant Future Tek reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.21% to Rs 33.28 crore

Net Loss of Quadrant Future Tek reported to Rs 14.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.21% to Rs 33.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.33.2827.01-31.76-6.55-10.77-3.38-15.55-8.72-14.70-8.45

