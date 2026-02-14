Pranik Logistics standalone net profit declines 25.16% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 28.03% to Rs 36.08 croreNet profit of Pranik Logistics declined 25.16% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.03% to Rs 36.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales36.0828.18 28 OPM %8.5110.57 -PBDT3.033.01 1 PBT1.662.11 -21 NP1.191.59 -25
