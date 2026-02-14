Pranik Logistics standalone net profit declines 25.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.03% to Rs 36.08 crore

Net profit of Pranik Logistics declined 25.16% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.03% to Rs 36.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.36.0828.188.5110.573.033.011.662.111.191.59

