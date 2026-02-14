Orient Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.96 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 4.17% to Rs 198.23 croreNet loss of Orient Technologies reported to Rs 14.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 12.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 198.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 206.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales198.23206.86 -4 OPM %0.977.93 -PBDT1.5518.41 -92 PBT-1.4117.11 PL NP-14.9612.66 PL
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:47 AM IST