Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.96 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Orient Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.96 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

Sales decline 4.17% to Rs 198.23 crore

Net loss of Orient Technologies reported to Rs 14.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 12.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 198.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 206.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales198.23206.86 -4 OPM %0.977.93 -PBDT1.5518.41 -92 PBT-1.4117.11 PL NP-14.9612.66 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Deepak Builders & Engineers India standalone net profit declines 68.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Deepak Builders & Engineers India standalone net profit declines 68.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Vikran Engineering standalone net profit declines 37.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Vikran Engineering standalone net profit declines 37.92% in the December 2025 quarter

C.E. Info Systems standalone net profit declines 31.03% in the December 2025 quarter

C.E. Info Systems standalone net profit declines 31.03% in the December 2025 quarter

AAA Technologies standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter

AAA Technologies standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) standalone net profit rises 13.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) standalone net profit rises 13.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today