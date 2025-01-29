Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Airports gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers in FY25

GMR Airports gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers in FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

GMR Airports Infrastructure added 2.39% to Rs 72.83 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 202.10 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 486.40 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 19.16% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,653.24 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 246.28 crore during the quarter compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 464.81 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

During the third quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 1,086.7 crore in the December quarter, registering a growth of 37.11% YoY. EBITDA margin reduced to 52% in Q3 FY25, as compared to 46% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

 

Total expenses rallied 6.64% YoY to Rs 1,661.53 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 41.16 crore (up 55.73% YoY), employee benefits expenses were at Rs 386.09 crore (up 20.24% YoY), and other expenses were at Rs 499.98 crore (down 9.95% YoY) in Q3 FY25.

On a 9-month basis, the companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 564.24 crore in 9M FY24, compared to a net loss of Rs 661.30 crore in 9M FY23. Revenue from operations surged 19.71%, reaching Rs 7,550.90 crore in 9M FY24, up from Rs 6,307.78 crore in 9M FY23.

GMR Airports Infrastructure is mainly engaged in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports, generation of power, coal mining and exploration activities, development of highways, and development, maintenance, and operation of special economic zones.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LTTS inks multi-year $80 million deal with US based industrial products manufacturer

LTTS inks multi-year $80 million deal with US based industrial products manufacturer

Cartrade Tech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 42.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Cartrade Tech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 42.69 crore in the December 2024 quarter

ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 152.10% in the December 2024 quarter

ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 152.10% in the December 2024 quarter

MNRE notifies Revised Quality Control Order for Solar Photovoltaic Products

MNRE notifies Revised Quality Control Order for Solar Photovoltaic Products

Crisil Ratings assigns 'AA-/A1+' rating to credit facilities of Afcons Infrastructure

Crisil Ratings assigns 'AA-/A1+' rating to credit facilities of Afcons Infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon