GMR Airports Ltd Spurts 1.64%

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

GMR Airports Ltd has added 5.3% over last one month compared to 2.16% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 3.47% rise in the SENSEX

GMR Airports Ltd gained 1.64% today to trade at Rs 89.83. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is up 0.41% to quote at 609.24. The index is up 2.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd increased 1.42% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd added 1.31% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went down 9.24 % over last one year compared to the 4.44% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

GMR Airports Ltd has added 5.3% over last one month compared to 2.16% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 3.47% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.23 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 103.7 on 31 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 67.75 on 28 Feb 2025.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

