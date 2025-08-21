Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 08:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GMR Airports to incorporate SPV for undertaking Cargo City Project at IGIA, New Delhi

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
The board of GMR Airports at its meeting held on 21 August 2025 has approved formation of a wholly owned subsidiary as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to undertake the Cargo City Project awarded by Delhi International Airport (DIAL) to the Company. This is further to the intimation dated 13 August 2025 regarding the Company emerging as the Selected Bidder to finance, design, develop, construct, operate, manage and maintain the Cargo City at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

