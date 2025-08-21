Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy commissions further 49.125 MW of Khavda Solar Energy Project

NTPC Green Energy commissions further 49.125 MW of Khavda Solar Energy Project

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, third part capacity of 49.125 MW out of 300 MW Khavda Solar Energy Project at Khavda, Bhuj, Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy under 450 MW Hybrid Tranche V Project, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 22 August 2025.

The first part capacity of 142.2 MW and second part capacity of 32.8 MW has already been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 28 June 2025 and 30 June 2025 respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Unilever appoints Niranjan Gupta as CFO

Hindustan Unilever appoints Niranjan Gupta as CFO

IRFC extends refinancing support to Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company

IRFC extends refinancing support to Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company

Wipro to acquire HARMAN's DTS business unit

Wipro to acquire HARMAN's DTS business unit

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

SEBI may launch platform for Pre-IPO trading

SEBI may launch platform for Pre-IPO trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon