Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 0.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.74% to Rs 113.42 croreNet profit of Nila Infrastructures rose 0.56% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.74% to Rs 113.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 82.22% to Rs 20.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.70% to Rs 246.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales113.4286.75 31 246.88184.65 34 OPM %6.265.94 -8.966.11 - PBDT10.177.74 31 33.4917.11 96 PBT9.787.41 32 32.0815.76 104 NP5.365.33 1 20.5011.25 82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content