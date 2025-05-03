Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 22.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.78% to Rs 224.45 croreNet profit of Central Depository Services (India) declined 22.40% to Rs 100.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.78% to Rs 224.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 240.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.66% to Rs 526.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 419.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.23% to Rs 1082.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 812.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales224.45240.78 -7 1082.21812.26 33 OPM %48.7361.42 -57.6960.12 - PBDT141.49176.42 -20 743.89583.25 28 PBT127.20168.40 -24 694.90556.01 25 NP100.31129.26 -22 526.64419.11 26
