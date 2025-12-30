Silver Touch Technologies shares gained 7.2 per cent on BSE, registering an all-time high at ₹967.65 per share. The stock was in demand after the company was selected as the Digital Transformation Partner for the Indian Navy under the IPADSV2 initiative.
At 11:24 AM, Silver Touch Technologies’ share price was trading 7.14 per cent higher at ₹966.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 84,601.95.
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,226.19 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹967.65, and its 52-week low was at ₹621.
The move works in favour of the company as it strengthens the mission-critical defence portfolio and is expected to enhance multi-year revenue visibility and order book growth.
Under this mandate, Silver Touch Technologies will implement an integrated digital transformation platform for the Indian Navy, aimed at driving automation, operational efficiency, and secure digital governance, with capabilities such as:
- Centralised personnel management
- Workflow-driven leave and travel authorisations
- Asset lifecycle & inventory management
- Real-time MIS and dashboard reporting
- Integration with internal and external Navy systems
- Role-based secure access controls
- Document management and audit trails
- Compliance-ready logging and monitoring framework
The cloud-native, mobile-first solution will support mission-critical operations across the naval establishments while enhancing long-term efficiency and scalability.
"Digital capability has become a core pillar of national security and operational readiness, aligned with India's Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. Silver Touch Technologies has consistently delivered secure, mission-critical digital platforms for defense and government institutions, backed by proven execution at scale," said Minesh V Doshi, executive director, Silver Touch Technologies.
He added: Our engagement with the Indian Navy under the IPADSV2 initiative goes beyond technology implementation—it represents a strategic contribution to strengthening India’s defence digital infrastructure through resilient, future-ready solutions, while reinforcing our long-term growth visibility in the defence IT segment.
Silver Touch Technologies Limited is a surging information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, AI, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful.