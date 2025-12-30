Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Silver Touch Tech up 7%, hits all-time high; here's what's boosting rally

Silver Touch Tech up 7%, hits all-time high; here's what's boosting rally

Silver Touch Technologies shares were in demand after the company was selected as the Digital Transformation Partner for the Indian Navy under the IPADSV2 initiative

Silver Touch Technologies share

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Silver Touch Technologies shares gained 7.2 per cent on BSE, registering an all-time high at ₹967.65 per share. The stock was in demand after the company was selected as the Digital Transformation Partner for the Indian Navy under the IPADSV2 initiative.
 
At 11:24 AM, Silver Touch Technologies’ share price was trading 7.14 per cent higher at ₹966.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 84,601.95.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,226.19 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹967.65, and its 52-week low was at ₹621.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 
 
The move works in favour of the company as it strengthens the mission-critical defence portfolio and is expected to enhance multi-year revenue visibility and order book growth.
 
Under this mandate, Silver Touch Technologies will implement an integrated digital transformation platform for the Indian Navy, aimed at driving automation, operational efficiency, and secure digital governance, with capabilities such as: 

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty tests 25,900; SMIDs fall; realty, chemical shares drag

Deccan Gold Mines share price fell on December 30

Deccan Gold Mines share price tumbles nearly 10% post rights issue

ipo market listing share market

Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks files DRHP for ₹2,600-cr IPO

Mangalam Drugs & Organics share

Mangalam Drugs & Organics shares hits 5% upper circuit; here's why

Max Healthcare Institute

HDFC Sec upgrades Max Healthcare on strong expansion-led growth outlook

  • Centralised personnel management
  • Workflow-driven leave and travel authorisations
  • Asset lifecycle & inventory management
  • Real-time MIS and dashboard reporting
  • Integration with internal and external Navy systems
  • Role-based secure access controls
  • Document management and audit trails
  • Compliance-ready logging and monitoring framework
The cloud-native, mobile-first solution will support mission-critical operations across the naval establishments while enhancing long-term efficiency and scalability.
 
“Digital capability has become a core pillar of national security and operational readiness, aligned with India’s Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. Silver Touch Technologies has consistently delivered secure, mission-critical digital platforms for defense and government institutions, backed by proven execution at scale,” said Minesh V Doshi, executive director, Silver Touch Technologies.  ALSO READ | Mangalam Drugs & Organics shares hits 5% upper circuit; here's why 
He added: Our engagement with the Indian Navy under the IPADSV2 initiative goes beyond technology implementation—it represents a strategic contribution to strengthening India’s defence digital infrastructure through resilient, future-ready solutions, while reinforcing our long-term growth visibility in the defence IT segment.
 
Silver Touch Technologies Limited is a surging information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, AI, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. 

More From This Section

Ajanta Pharma share price today

Ajanta Pharma shares up 3% as Biocon tie-up fuels long-term growth optimism

Blinkit

Eternal shares down 25% from record high; what's making the Street nervous?

defence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

₹3.3-trillion defence approvals lift visibility; Motilal Oswal backs PSUs

life insurance, insurance

Term insurance: Marriage, childbirth, loans are triggers to raise coverpremium

equity market, stocks, share market

Gujarat Kidney makes positive D-St debut; lists at 6% premium on bourses

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon