Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit declines 3.74% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 15.16% to Rs 202.13 croreNet profit of Go Fashion (India) declined 3.74% to Rs 23.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 202.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 175.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales202.13175.52 15 OPM %33.4034.02 -PBDT61.2055.30 11 PBT32.2932.71 -1 NP23.4024.31 -4
