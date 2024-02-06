Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit declines 3.74% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 15.16% to Rs 202.13 crore

Net profit of Go Fashion (India) declined 3.74% to Rs 23.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 202.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 175.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.202.13175.5233.4034.0261.2055.3032.2932.7123.4024.31