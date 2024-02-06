Sensex (    %)
                        
Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit declines 3.74% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 15.16% to Rs 202.13 crore
Net profit of Go Fashion (India) declined 3.74% to Rs 23.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 202.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 175.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales202.13175.52 15 OPM %33.4034.02 -PBDT61.2055.30 11 PBT32.2932.71 -1 NP23.4024.31 -4
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

