JSW Energy rises as board to mull fund raising proposal

JSW Energy added 1.97% to Rs 527 after the company's board will meet on Tuesday, 2 April 2024 to consider fund raising through various modes.

Meeting of the board is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 2 April, 2024, to consider and approve, inter alia, the proposal for raising of funds through the issuance of eligible securities of the company by way of private offering or on a preferential allotment basis and qualified institutions placement (QIP) or any other methods, the company stated that in the regulatory filing.

JSW Energy is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power with principal places located at Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) and Salboni (West Bengal).

The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 28.79% to Rs 231.33 crore on 13.10% rise in net sales to Rs 2542.77 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

