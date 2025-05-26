Godavari Biorefineries hits the roof after Q4 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 72 cr

Godavari Biorefineries hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 227.80 after the company's consolidated net profit rallied 10.37% to Rs 71.93 for the quarter ended 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 65.17 crore in the corresponding period last year.The growth in profit came despite a 5.80% year-on-year decline in revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 579.50 crore during the quarter.
Profit before tax (PBT) surged 5.23% to Rs 95.74 crore from Rs 90.98 crore in the year-ago quarter.
EBITDA for the quarter declined marginally by 2.17% to Rs 121.7 crore as against Rs 124.4 crore in Q4 FY24. However, the EBITDA margin improved to 21%, up from 20.2% in the same period last year, aided by better product mix and cost optimization.
On the segmental front, revenue from the sugar segment rose 7.52% YoY to Rs 561.50 crore. The biobased chemicals segment posted revenue of Rs 139.13 crore, up 8% YoY, while the distillery segment reported a robust 37.3% YoY growth in revenue to Rs 249.54 crore during the quarter.
On a full-year basis, the company's net loss was reported at Rs 23.41 crore in the year ended March 2025, as against a net profit of Rs 12.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Revenue from operations rose 10.88% to Rs 1870.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1686.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Commenting on the results, Samir Somaiya, CMD, said, FY25 was a defining year for Godavari Biorefineries, showcasing our agility, disciplined execution, and strategic progress. Our bio-based chemicals segment delivered over 2x growth in EBITDA, propelled by our shift toward high-value, sustainable solutions and enhanced operational efficiencies.
Looking ahead, our 200 KLPD grain/maize distillery is progressing as planned and is expected to be commissioned in Q4 FY26. We are also exploring multi-feedstock options for greater flexibility while undertaking debottlenecking and expansion initiatives focused on specialty products. FY25 has laid a solid foundation for future growth, and we remain committed to delivering value through innovation, sustainability, and disciplined growth.
Godavari Biorefineries is a manufacturer of bio-based chemicals and ethanol.
