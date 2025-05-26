Monday, May 26, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Groww parent Billionbrains files confidential IPO papers with Sebi

Groww parent Billionbrains files confidential IPO papers with Sebi

The IPO size is estimated at ₹8,000 crore and will include both primary and secondary shares

Groww | Photo: Company logo

Groww surpassed Zerodha last year to become the largest stock broker in terms of number of clients | Photo: Company logo

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, has confidentially filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The Bengaluru-based company disclosed the filing through a newspaper advertisement on Monday.
 
The IPO size is estimated at ₹8,000 crore and will include both primary and secondary shares. This will make it the largest-ever offering by a capital market firm in India.
In November last year, Groww re-domiciled from the United States to India to pursue a listing on domestic stock exchanges. The stock broker is backed by investors such as Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners and Ribbit Capital.
 

Also Read

Groww

Groww to hike minimum brokerage, DP and MTF charges from June 21

PremiumGroww

Groww to acquire PayU-backed Fisdom in $150 mn wealth management push

GIC

Singapore's GIC seeks approval from CCI for 2.14% stake in IPO-bound Groww

Groww

Groww Invest pays over ₹34 Lakh to settle Sebi case linked to tech glitch

Groww

NSE active clients up 21% in FY25; Groww cements lead with 36% growth

 
Earlier this month, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC sought approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire a 2.14 per cent stake in the company. This is part of the pre-IPO funding round, which could take the company’s valuation to around $6.5 billion — double its 2021 valuation of $3 billion during its Series E fundraise.
 
For the financial year ended March 2024, the company reported revenue of ₹3,145 crore and a net loss of ₹805 crore, driven in part by a one-time tax expense related to the relocation.
 
Groww surpassed Zerodha last year to become the largest stock broker in terms of number of clients. As of March 2025, Groww’s active clients rose 36 per cent to nearly 13 million, boosting its market share by 286 basis points to 26.3 per cent. Zerodha’s market share in FY25 fell by 184 basis points to 16 per cent. However, Zerodha remains the most profitable stock broker.
 
Groww also joins a slew of firms opting for the confidential filing route for IPOs. These include Physics Wallah, Tata Capital and Imagine Marketing (Boat).

More From This Section

PremiumAnubrata Biswas, MD & CEO, Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank to list by September 2027, says CEO Anubrata Biswas

IPOs, stock market trading, ipo filing, IPO valuation

Four main-board IPOs to hit D-Street next week to garner Rs 6,600 cr

PremiumSchloss Bangalore CEO Anuraag Bhatnagar (left) and CFO Ravi Shankar (right) with Brookfield Asset Management Managing Partner and Head Asia Pacific and Middle East Ankur Gupta | PHOTO: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR.

The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts to be a debt-free company post IPO

Premiumipo market listing share market

DRHP filings hit 10-year high in 2025 despite muted IPO launches

ipo market listing share market

Logistics firm Shiprocket confidentially files draft papers for IPO

Topics : IPO Groww initial public offerings IPOs initial public offering (IPO) initial public offering IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon