Monday, May 26, 2025 | 01:20 PM IST
MRF Ltd soars 2.04%, gains for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd soars 2.04%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 146600, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.95% in last one year as compared to a 8.88% jump in NIFTY and a 0.52% jump in the Nifty Auto.

MRF Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 146600, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24968.4. The Sensex is at 82102.04, up 0.47%. MRF Ltd has gained around 12.57% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23515.25, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11001 shares today, compared to the daily average of 8682 shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 146765, up 2.01% on the day. MRF Ltd is up 11.95% in last one year as compared to a 8.88% jump in NIFTY and a 0.52% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 26 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

