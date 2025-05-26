Monday, May 26, 2025 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd up for third straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1353.7, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 94.58% in last one year as compared to a 8.88% drop in NIFTY and a 5.96% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1353.7, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24968.3. The Sensex is at 82085.51, up 0.45%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has risen around 9.19% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9249.6, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 48.19 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 26 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

