Godawari Power & Ispat board approves additional investment in Godawari New Energy

At meeting held on 06 February 2026

The board of Godawari Power & Ispat at its meeting held on 06 February 2026 has approved the proposal for making additional investment of Rs.200 crore in Godawari New Energy (GNEPL), a wholly owned subsidiary company, from time to time in one or more tranches in addition to the existing investments of Rs.300 crore for the purpose CAPEX and working capital requirements for Setting Up of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Plant by GNEPL. Thus, the total initial investment of the Company in GNEPL shall be Rs.500 crore.

