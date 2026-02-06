Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 1.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.19% to Rs 1139.45 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 1.06% to Rs 143.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 144.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.19% to Rs 1139.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1297.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1139.451297.6019.1317.04232.37228.77187.60191.76143.25144.78

