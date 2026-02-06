Friday, February 06, 2026 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 1.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 1.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

Sales decline 12.19% to Rs 1139.45 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 1.06% to Rs 143.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 144.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.19% to Rs 1139.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1297.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1139.451297.60 -12 OPM %19.1317.04 -PBDT232.37228.77 2 PBT187.60191.76 -2 NP143.25144.78 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:19 PM IST

