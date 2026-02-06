Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 0.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.36% to Rs 3080.58 crore

Net profit of Sonata Software declined 0.62% to Rs 104.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 105.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.36% to Rs 3080.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2842.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

