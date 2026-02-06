Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit rises 2.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.47% to Rs 42.02 crore

Net profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope rose 2.71% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.47% to Rs 42.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.42.0234.319.7812.304.444.344.013.933.032.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News