Friday, May 02, 2025 | 09:16 AM IST
Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 23.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 23.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 0.33% to Rs 2125.46 crore

Net profit of Godrej Agrovet rose 23.89% to Rs 70.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.33% to Rs 2125.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2118.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.48% to Rs 429.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 359.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.79% to Rs 9356.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9526.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2125.462118.56 0 9356.159526.45 -2 OPM %6.906.99 -8.727.36 - PBDT142.99143.06 0 779.90686.94 14 PBT86.5487.46 -1 553.80472.65 17 NP70.7857.13 24 429.72359.67 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:36 AM IST


